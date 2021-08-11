NEW DELHI : India is in negotiations with western vaccine makers in an effort to secure tens of millions of doses in the next few months, which would ease supply shortages that have been stymying the country’s massive immunization campaign, people familiar with the matter said.

The country is in talks to acquire 50 million doses of a vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, the people said. It is also expecting to receive about seven million doses of a vaccine made by Moderna Inc. from the U.S. through Covax, a program to supply Covid-19 vaccines to poorer nations.

Indian authorities are also in an advanced stage of negotiations with Johnson & Johnson, which has a deal with India-based Biological E. Ltd. to manufacture as many as 600 million doses, starting as soon as this month. The Indian company, however, doesn’t have the rights to sell the doses.

On Saturday, J&J’s single-shot vaccine received emergency-use authorization in India, making it the fifth to win such approval in the country. A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment on the amount that is likely to be supplied to India.

“Our intent is to have these three foreign vaccines in India as it reflects our faith in the international system and collaboration," V.K. Paul, who leads the health team at the National Institution for Transforming India, a government think tank that has helped lead India’s vaccination drive, said in an interview.

India’s government has drafted a plan for securing as many as 1.35 billion doses between August and December through domestic manufacturers, including the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a devastating humanitarian and economic toll on India, which has struggled to ramp up its immunization program to protect its more than 1.3 billion people. A little more than 8% of the population had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, while around 20% has received at least one dose, according to Our World in Data, an Oxford University project tracking the global vaccine rollout.

A surge of the virus in the spring has left many Indians with some level of natural immunity. A study released last month by the Indian Council of Medical Research found that about two-thirds of the population had antibodies for the virus. But public health experts have warned the country could be vulnerable to another wave as that natural immunity wanes in the coming months.

In June, India’s federal government expanded its role in procuring vaccines to accelerate Covid-19 immunizations. Since then, the pace of vaccinations has picked up, reaching four million to five million doses on an average each day in August, up from nearly two million a day in May, according to data from the health ministry.

India would need to be vaccinating about twice that many people, however, to reach its goal of vaccinating every adult in the country by the end of the year.

India’s vaccination campaign has been hindered primarily by insufficient supplies, experts say. The country has been relying on domestic manufacturers to satisfy strong demand for Covid-19 vaccines, but problems, including shortages of raw materials, have slowed production at various times throughout the year.

Unlike many developed countries, India didn’t secure supplies of foreign vaccines last year and largely left domestic manufacturers to fend for themselves without any planning, said T. Jacob John, a retired professor of virology at the Christian Medical College in the southern city of Vellore.

Mr. John said holding talks with foreign vaccine makers now would have a limited impact because many of the companies already have prior orders to fulfill. “At the most, these foreign companies could just make an entry to the Indian market this year," he said.

The biggest impediment to reaching a deal with foreign vaccine makers has been the indemnity the companies have sought to shield themselves from legal liabilities stemming from immunizations. Other countries, including the U.S. and U.K., have granted the companies indemnity. India has been reluctant to follow, though, because it would then need to extend the protection to domestic manufacturers. The government is still weighing the legal framework for granting indemnity, said a senior government official.

A spokeswoman for Pfizer said the company seeks the same indemnification in all of its agreements, including the Covax initiative. The company has pledged to provide one billion doses to low- and middle-income countries by the end of the year and an additional one billion doses next year.

India halted vaccine exports to help ease domestic supply shortages as Covid-19 cases rose rapidly in the spring. The country had already exported 66 million doses to 95 countries.

Mr. Paul said he couldn’t say when exports would resume. “We are in a phase of vaccinating India’s huge population, and so our requirement has to be ensured. But we are mindful of our responsibility to export," he said.

Mr. Paul declined to comment on the pricing being discussed with Pfizer. In India, the government has been procuring 75% of Covid-19 vaccines produced by local manufacturers for as low as $3 a dose and administering them free to citizens at state-run hospitals and clinics.

The spokeswoman for Pfizer also declined to disclose the pricing under discussion but said the company is committed to making the vaccine available to India at a not-for-profit price. “In all agreements, we are deploying a tiered pricing system by which high- and middle-income countries pay more than low-income countries, but at a value that is significantly discounted, during the pandemic, from our normal benchmarks," she said.

The U.S. said in June that it would purchase 500 million Pfizer doses at what the company called a not-for-profit price to donate to the developing world. The estimated $3.5 billion cost of those suggested a price per dose of about $7.

