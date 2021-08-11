India looks to western covid-19 vaccines to ease supply shortage

The biggest impediment to reaching a deal with foreign vaccine makers has been the indemnity the companies have sought to shield themselves from legal liabilities stemming from immunizations. Other countries, including the U.S. and U.K., have granted the companies indemnity. India has been reluctant to follow, though, because it would then need to extend the protection to domestic manufacturers. The government is still weighing the legal framework for granting indemnity, said a senior government official.