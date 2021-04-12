The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) will be meeting today to take up Sputnik V application for emergency use authorisation in India
India may get a third vaccine for the novel coronavirus very soon. As more and more states flag shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) will be meetin today to take up Sputnik V application for emergency use authorisation in India, new agency ANI reported.
"India currently has 2 COVID-19 vaccines being manufactured locally: Covishield and Covaxin, and we can expect five more vaccines by Q3 2021. These vaccines are Sputnik V vaccine (in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's), Johnson & Johnson vaccine (in collaboration with Biological E), Novavax vaccine (in collaboration with Serum India), Zydus Cadila's vaccine, and Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Vaccine. Safety and efficacy are the Union government's primary concerns while granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to any COVID-19 vaccine in the country." ANI quoted the source as saying.
Out of almost 20 COVID-19 vaccines in various clinical and pre-clinical stages, Sputnik V vaccine will get the nod first. It is expected that Sputnik is likely to get the EUA within the next ten days.
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has tied up with a host of Indian pharmaceutical players such as Panacea Biotec, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Gland Pharma for the production of vaccine doses. Dr Reddy’s shares were up 2% today.
India is currently facing the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with the number of new cases increasing each day. Today, the country hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.