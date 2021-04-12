India may approve third covid vaccine soon, expert committee to consider Sputnik V today2 min read . 10:56 AM IST
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) will be meeting today to take up Sputnik V application for emergency use authorisation in India
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) will be meeting today to take up Sputnik V application for emergency use authorisation in India
India may get a third vaccine for the novel coronavirus very soon. As more and more states flag shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) will be meetin today to take up Sputnik V application for emergency use authorisation in India, new agency ANI reported.
India may get a third vaccine for the novel coronavirus very soon. As more and more states flag shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) will be meetin today to take up Sputnik V application for emergency use authorisation in India, new agency ANI reported.
Top government sources told ANI that by end of the third quarter of this year, India will be getting vaccines from five additional manufacturers. India currently manufactures Covishield and Covaxin.
Also Read | The silent rise of India’s private ports
"India currently has 2 COVID-19 vaccines being manufactured locally: Covishield and Covaxin, and we can expect five more vaccines by Q3 2021. These vaccines are Sputnik V vaccine (in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's), Johnson & Johnson vaccine (in collaboration with Biological E), Novavax vaccine (in collaboration with Serum India), Zydus Cadila's vaccine, and Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Vaccine. Safety and efficacy are the Union government's primary concerns while granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to any COVID-19 vaccine in the country." ANI quoted the source as saying.
Out of almost 20 COVID-19 vaccines in various clinical and pre-clinical stages, Sputnik V vaccine will get the nod first. It is expected that Sputnik is likely to get the EUA within the next ten days.
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has tied up with a host of Indian pharmaceutical players such as Panacea Biotec, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Gland Pharma for the production of vaccine doses. Dr Reddy’s shares were up 2% today.
India is currently facing the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with the number of new cases increasing each day. Today, the country hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
.The active cases have surpassed the 12-lakh mark, while the death toll increased to 1,70,179 with 904 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.