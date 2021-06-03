India must boost vaccinations 6-fold to meet year-end target

The average daily vaccination rate was 1.87 million doses in May, against 2.85 million in April, showed CoWIN data. The ramp-up in June, by government estimates, is only likely to be up to 4 million a day. India can achieve 70% vaccination by the year-end if it increases the speed four times. The analysis counts two doses per person. Fresh supplies and future vaccine approvals will speed up the process, but the analysis can help highlight key priority areas ahead. Chhattisgarh slowed the most (83%) in May, and if the new pace continues, the state could take until 2028 to vaccinate everyone. Telangana’s pace dropped 64%. Assam and Delhi recorded a slightly improved pace. Unless supplies improve, some states are staring at a four- to five-year timeline.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}