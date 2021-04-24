OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >India must reduce mobility and mixing to rein in covid-19 pandemic: WHO

India must control mobility and mixing to reduce a surge in infections, the World Health Organization emergencies director Mike Ryan said on Friday.

He called reducing transmission in India a "very difficult task".

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"We've got to reduce mixing in whatever way we can to reduce infection. The Indian government is looking to do that."

India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day on Friday, surpassing 330,000 new cases, as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents and lack of oxygen.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout