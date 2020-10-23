India needs a sustainable healthcare system post pandemic too: AIIMS director

“Investment in healthcare would reduce the demand on healthcare services and also increase productivity of the nation. Additionally, the healthcare sector is potentially the biggest employer in the country and may aid in solving the unemployment issues. Businesses with a high ES rating have been more resilient to this pandemic," said Gangopadhyay. He recommended that such businesses should be rewarded/incentivised by the government to operate in such a manner. “A healthy economy will improve productivity. Health sector is the largest employer in a broader sense. There is need for more research in health economics. It is crucial to move from a data-rich to a data-intelligent country. Use of data in policy making, strategizing and planning is needed," he said.