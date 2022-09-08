India not to fast track monkeypox vaccine production

The government’s plan is to wait for pharmaceutical companies to come forward and develop the vaccine after following the due process laid down by ICMR. “We have very few monkeypox cases in the country, around 11 cases. Even if we make monkeypox vaccine on a fast-track basis, who would come forward to take the vaccine? This vaccine is not for mass vaccination and with such a small number who would make a vaccine? This is not a covid vaccine where millions of doses are required. Hence, we will wait for the pharma companies for their interest to develop these vaccines," said an official aware of the matter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}