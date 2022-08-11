India plans to conduct monkeypox genomic surveillance

The official said that cases in India will indeed rise, but it cannot be predicted whether it will become a pandemic or not, since the country has a very large population. “They are protected because of smallpox vaccination, and the younger population already has better immunity. The fatality rate is very low based on whatever we know as of today. So, it’s a self-limiting disease and vaccination may be given when there is a large population of event to occur as a preventive vaccine," the official added.