India protected the gains made in HIV prevention during the covid-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. However, he said, that newer vulnerabilities and risks exacerbated by the pandemic warrant a graded and coordinated response. He was digitally addressing the Ministerial meeting of the Global Prevention Coalition (GPC) for HIV Prevention.

Hosted by UNAIDS and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on behalf of the Global HIV Prevention Coalition (GPC), the conference this year holds significance in achieving the 2016 General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA) commitment to end AIDS by 2030. Member States of GPC had agreed to reduce new adult HIV infections by 75% at the end of 2020 from 2010 levels.

“The Government involved communities, civil society, development partners to reach out to the last mile with a robust implementation plan for Anti-Retroviral drugs (ARV) dispensation. The Government also linked key populations and People living with HIV (PLHIV) to various social welfare schemes. Advisories and guidance notes were issued by National Aids Control Organization (NACO) from time to time aligned with global guidelines in the context", he said.

Talking about India’s HIV prevention model which is centered around the concept of ‘Social Contracting’ through which the Targeted Interventions (TI) programme is implemented, the Union Health Minister said, “With support from Non-Government Organizations, the programme is aimed at providing outreach, service delivery, counselling and testing and ensuring linkages to HIV care. India’s prevention model can be adopted and scaled up in many countries by tailoring the intervention as per local settings. It can also be replicated in other prevention and disease control programmes."

India had revamped its Targeted Intervention (TI) programme to focus on hard-to-reach populations to keep its commitments- People living in prisons and other closed settings were considered as priority populations and interventions launched were gradually scaled up since 2016; the HIV Counselling and Testing Services (HCTS), Community based Screening of HIV for improving early diagnosis were also ramped up; the coverage of testing for HIV across the country was increased to achieve the Elimination of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV, the health minster said.

Under the Test and Treat Policy, approximately 50,000 PLHIV who were lost to follow-up were linked back to Anti-Retroviral Treatment services through ‘Mission SAMPARK’, while Viral Load Testing facilities have been scaled up from the existing ten public sector labs to 64 labs across the country, Harsh Vardhan said adding that enactment of The Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017 has provided a legal and enabling framework for safeguarding the human rights of the infected and affected populations.

