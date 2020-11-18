Talking about India’s HIV prevention model which is centered around the concept of ‘Social Contracting’ through which the Targeted Interventions (TI) programme is implemented, the Union Health Minister said, “With support from Non-Government Organizations, the programme is aimed at providing outreach, service delivery, counselling and testing and ensuring linkages to HIV care. India’s prevention model can be adopted and scaled up in many countries by tailoring the intervention as per local settings. It can also be replicated in other prevention and disease control programmes."