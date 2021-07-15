India recorded largest drop in routine childhood immunization in 2020: report

The UN agencies said that 23 million children missed out on basic vaccines through routine immunization services in 2020 – 3.7 million more than in 2019. Most of these – up to 17 million children – likely did not receive a single vaccine during the year, widening already immense inequities in vaccine access. Most of these children live in communities affected by conflict, in under-served remote places, or in informal or slum settings where they face multiple deprivations including limited access to basic health and key social services, the WHO said.

