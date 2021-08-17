NEW DELHI : India administered more than 8.81 million doses of covid-19 vaccines in a span of 24 hours ending Tuesday evening, the Union health ministry said, the highest daily inoculations since vaccinations began in January.

With this, India has administered more than 554.7 million covid-19 vaccines. “This translates to 46% of all adult Indians receiving the first dose. 13% of all adult Indians have received both doses of vaccine and are protected against covid," the health ministry said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh has, so far, administered more than 60 million doses, becoming the only state to cross this milestone. More than 50 million people have received their first doses in Uttar Pradesh while more than 9.4 million are fully vaccinated.

UP administered over 2.37 million doses in a single day, its second-highest so far. On 3 August, Uttar Pradesh had given a record 2.95 million doses. The UP government said it has become the first state with 50 million people receiving at least one dose.

Uttar Pradesh is followed by Maharashtra (50.1 million doses), Rajasthan (38. 2 million), West Bengal (34.6 million), Tamil Nadu (27.1 million) and Kerala (24.6 million).

“The statewide launch of the cluster model for the covid vaccination drive has made the task easy, equitable and seamless by eliminating crucial roadblocks like transport and the digital divide," the state government said.

“In the last two months, India has crossed the 8.7 million mark for single-day vaccinations twice before, but has not been able to continue the momentum. This time around as well, there are no indications that the numbers will be as high in the coming days," said Himanshu Sikka, lead—health, nutrition and, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) at IPE Global, an international development consultancy.

“Given that we have only provided one dose to one-third of India’s population, it keeps us highly vulnerable to subsequent waves and also provides a greater opportunity to the virus to mutate. India to come out of this crisis needs to inoculate at least 10 million people daily for the next 4-5 months, for us to celebrate the achievements," he said.

The country also reported its lowest daily new cases (25,166) in 154 days in the past 24 hours. There were 423 deaths due to coronavirus. The national recovery rate is at 97.51%, the highest since March 2020.

India’s active caseload at 369,846 is the lowest in 146 days. Active cases now constitute 1.15% of total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020, the health ministry data showed.

