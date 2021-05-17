NEW DELHI : India on Wednesday removed plasma therapy from its clinical management guidelines, days after the Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy (RECOVERY) trial by the University of Oxford showed that it did not improve survival rate or any other pre-specified clinical outcomes in hospitalised patients.

The RECOVERY trial result of over 13,000 hospitalised patients on was published in the medical journal The Lancet on Friday. The trial is assessing several possible treatments in patients hospitalised with Covid in the UK and is underway at 177 NHS hospitals from across the UK.

Convalescent plasma from recovered covid-19 patients was considered for off label use in patients with moderate disease whose oxygen requirement was progressively increasing despite use of steroids, according to the clinical management protocol, which is jointly managed by All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Indian Council of Medical Research, earlier.

The prerequisites included compatibility of blood group and other specific requirements in terms of neutralising titres.

However, the treatment has been considered controversial for nearly a year as most experts considered plasma therapy to not show significant improvement in patients even as it was expensive and hard to find. Families of patients have had to run from pillar-to-post for getting plasma, which has usually been in short supply.

Interestingly, India’s own PLACID Trial conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research in over 11,000 patients last year concluded that plasma therapy had no benefit on hospitalised Covid patients. Yet despite the early evidence, the therapy has continued to be in India’s clinical management protocol till now.

Instead, the irrational use of plasma has been theorised by some experts to lead to a potential risk development of more virulent strains of SARS-COV2.

