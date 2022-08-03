India reports 9th case of monkeypox, latest in Delhi

The Centre has constituted a national task force to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines after the ICMR has successfully isolated the monkeypox virus to help pharma companies for develop vaccine and diagnostic kits in India
NEW DELHI :India reported a fresh case of monkeypox taking the total number of cases to nine across the country, officials said on Wednesday.
In the latest, a 31-year-old Nigerian woman in Delhi has been diagnosed with the disease at Lok Nayak Hospital, with city reporting to total four cases as on date.
Meanwhile, the Centre has constituted a national task force to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has successfully isolated the monkeypox virus to help pharma companies for develop vaccine and diagnostic kits in India.
The union government has directed all airport and port health officers to remain vigilant and undertake rigorous health screening of incoming international passengers.
ICMR’s apex lab National Institute of Virology, Pune has been designated as a referral laboratory for testing suspected cases. In addition, 15 other ICMR-VRDL (Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory) network laboratories have been optimized to undertake diagnostic testing for monkeypox disease.