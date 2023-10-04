India reveals more toxic syrups months after poisoning deaths
NEW DELHI : India's drug regulator has found that a cough syrup and an anti-allergy syrup made by Norris Medicines are toxic, according to a government report, months after Indian-made cough syrups were linked to 141 children's deaths worldwide.
