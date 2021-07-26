Scientists from India, Russia, Brazil, and South Africa will work together to repurpose, validate and synthesise lead compounds against main protease and RNA replicas, the enzyme that catalyzes the replication of RNA, of SARS-CoV-2.

The approach which could inhibit both maturation and propagation of viruses during the infection in the host cells can help produce new covid-19 medicines with improved production methods.

The Department of Science and Technology will be supporting this research which brings multiple expertise from the several BRICS countries to bring a solution to the covid-19 crisis that the world is combatting at present.

The area of multistage targeted inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 has emerged few months back after WHO announced Covid-19 as global emergency. The multistage process involves viral genome replication, transcription and maturation are the multistage processes, which are interlinked in the viral machinery and promote viral propagation. They are regulated by the enzymes protease and RNA replicase. Inhibiting these effects would be crucial to complete the dream of millions of people on this earth to develop/repurpose a drug molecule against covid-19, the ministry of science and technology said in a statement.

A consortium consisting of Dr. Dhruv Kumar, Professor from Amity Institute of Molecular Medicine and Stem Cell Research, Dr. Brijesh Rathi, Assistant Professor, Hansraj College, the University of Delhi from India, Dr. LindomarJosé Pena, Virologia e Terapia Experimental (LAVITE) from Brazil Av. Professor Moraes Rego, s/n – Campusda UFPE – Cidade Universitária, Brasil), Russia (Dr. Vladimir Potemkin, South Ural State University, Russia) and Dr. Anil Chuturgoon, University of KwaZulu-Natal South Africa will identify and synthesize phytochemicals against main protease and RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of SARS-CoV-2.

“They will also conduct biochemical assays, including cytotoxicity lead compounds against main protease and RNA dependent RNA polymerase of SARS-CoV-2, and conduct target validation of lead compounds through molecular dynamics simulation and biochemical methods," the ministry said.

While efforts have been made to selectively inhibit a single target enzyme of SARS-CoV-2, but effective potential inhibitors against both replication and maturation machinery of SARS-CoV-2 is yet to be found.

“As drug discovery is a complex process, the collaborative effort involving experts from bioinformatics, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, drug screening, and parasitologists would be of great value for the search of new efficient drugs against covid-19. The consolidation of efforts, knowledge, and experience of scientists and specialists from different areas will lead to the optimization of the health system and health care both in BRICS countries," said the government.

India reported over 39,361 new cases in last 24 hours with Active Caseload currently at 4,11,189. Active cases constitute 1.31% of total cases, the government data shows. over 554 deaths were also reported in last 24 hours. While India has conducted 45.74 crores covid-19 tests, India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination coverage neared 44 crores on Monday. The total tally of covid-19 deaths is around 4.21 lakhs and the total number of people afflicted with coronavirus was over 3.21 crores as on Monday.

