The area of multistage targeted inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 has emerged few months back after WHO announced Covid-19 as global emergency. The multistage process involves viral genome replication, transcription and maturation are the multistage processes, which are interlinked in the viral machinery and promote viral propagation. They are regulated by the enzymes protease and RNA replicase. Inhibiting these effects would be crucial to complete the dream of millions of people on this earth to develop/repurpose a drug molecule against covid-19, the ministry of science and technology said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}