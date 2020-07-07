NEW DELHI:As India total reported coronavirus cases touched 7,22,924 on Tuesday, the union health ministry said the country has one of the lowest cases per million in the world.

Citing the World Health Organisation (WHO) Situation Report released on Monday, the health ministry said India has 505.37 cases per million population while the global average is 1,453.25.

"The Chile has witnessed 15,459.8 cases of covid-19 per million population, while Peru, US, Brazil and Spain have 9070.8, 8560.5, 7419.1 and 5358.7 cases per million population respectively," said the health ministry statement.

The WHO report also shows that India has one of the lowest deaths per million population at 14.27, while the global average is 68.29, it added.

Hospitals across the country have ramped up preparations to tackle a surge in cases as the government unlocks the economy after a 70-day strict lockdown.

As on Tuesday, there are 1,201 dedicated covid hospitals, 2,611 covid healthcare centres and 9,909 covid care centres.

"During the last 24 hours, a total of 15,515 covid-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases among covid-19 patients to 4,39,947 as of today," the ministry added.

The gap between recoveries and active cases has also been increasing, while the recovery rate has risen to 61.13%. As of now, there are 2,59,557 active cases and all are under medical supervision.

Currently, over 2 lakh tests are being conducted every day, with 2,41,430 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

"India has a recovery rate of more than 61% and a mortality of as low as 2.78% in spite of being a country of 1.35 billion. 2.5 lakh people are being tested every day. From a single lab four months back, the country now has more than 1,100 labs to diagnose covid-19," said Union health minister Harsh Vardhan.

Sweden's minister for health and social affairs Lena Hallengren called upon minister Harsh Vardhan to discuss co-operation in the field of health and medicine.

Hallengren was told that India now has over 100 PPE manufacturing units, producing 5 lakh PPE per day and that the country has ramped up production of N95 masks and ventilators.

