The human trials of Covaxin has begun at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna

India's covid vaccine: Phase-3 trial of Covaxin to soon begin in UP's Lucknow

1 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2020, 08:11 AM IST Staff Writer

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) is collaborating with Bharat Biotech for the development of the COVAXIN.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that phase-3 trial of the coronavirus vaccine 'COVAXIN' will start in Lucknow and Gorakhpur from October.

"The phase-3 trial of COVAXIN being developed by Bharat Biotech will start in Lucknow and Gorakhpur from October," said Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad here in a press conference.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) is collaborating with Bharat Biotech for the development of the COVAXIN.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Deepak Singh on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and requested to increase testing for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Union Health Ministry as of Thursday, there are 61,698 active cases in the state with 3,02,689 recovered people and 5,299 deaths.

