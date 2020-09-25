India's covid vaccine: Phase-3 trial of Covaxin to soon begin in UP's Lucknow

India's covid vaccine: Phase-3 trial of Covaxin to soon begin in UP's Lucknow1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) is collaborating with Bharat Biotech for the development of the COVAXIN.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) is collaborating with Bharat Biotech for the development of the COVAXIN.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that phase-3 trial of the coronavirus vaccine 'COVAXIN' will start in Lucknow and Gorakhpur from October.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that phase-3 trial of the coronavirus vaccine 'COVAXIN' will start in Lucknow and Gorakhpur from October.
"The phase-3 trial of COVAXIN being developed by Bharat Biotech will start in Lucknow and Gorakhpur from October," said Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad here in a press conference.
"The phase-3 trial of COVAXIN being developed by Bharat Biotech will start in Lucknow and Gorakhpur from October," said Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad here in a press conference.
The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) is collaborating with Bharat Biotech for the development of the COVAXIN.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Deepak Singh on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and requested to increase testing for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the Union Health Ministry as of Thursday, there are 61,698 active cases in the state with 3,02,689 recovered people and 5,299 deaths.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated