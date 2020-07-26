India's first covid vaccine Covaxin update: 'Encouraging' results seen in trials

The results from the first part of phase-1 trial of Covaxin, India's first indigenous covid vaccine candidate, are "encouraging", said principal investigator of the vaccine trial team at PGI Rohtak. The human trial of the first part of phase-1 of the vaccine candidate was over on Saturday at Post-Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak. Human trials of Covaxin had started PGI Rohtak on July 17, with three volunteers getting Covaxin on that day.