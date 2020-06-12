Home >Science >health >India's Zydus Cadila signs pact with Gilead to make remdesivir
India's Zydus Cadila signs pact with Gilead to make remdesivir

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2020, 07:40 PM IST Anuron Kumar Mitra, Reuters

Zydus Cadila said it signed an agreement with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir

BENGALURU : Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila said on Friday it signed a non-exclusive agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir, the first treatment to show improvement in COVID-19 trials.

