India's Zydus Cadila signs pact with Gilead to make remdesivir

India's Zydus Cadila signs pact with Gilead to make remdesivir1 min read . 07:40 PM IST
BENGALURU : Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila said on Friday it signed a non-exclusive agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir, the first treatment to show improvement in COVID-19 trials.
