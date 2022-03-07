India set to carry out phase 3 clinical trials for vaccine against dengue

“We all know that dengue is a major public health disease and till date, India does not have safe and effective vaccine against dengue virus disease. The ICMR has been mandated to address the growing demands of scientific advances in biomedical research and find practical solutions to the health problems of the country. Therefore, we have invited pharmaceutical companies/vaccine manufactures to collaborate with us for phase 3 clinical trial to develop a safe and effective dengue vaccine," said Dr. Samiran Panda, additional director general, ICMR said.