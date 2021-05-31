India struggles to track covid variants

India first detected the B.1.617 variant, which transmits faster than the original variant, in October 2020. Only two months later did the Centre ask 10 labs to do genome sequencing more systematically, as part of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG). So far, 25,739 covid-positive samples were sent for genome sequencing, according to a 24 May statement by health minister Harsh Vardhan. Around 20% had B.1.617, now classified as a “variant of concern" by the World Health Organization, with cases in 53 countries.

