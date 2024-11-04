India to undertake mega study of covid-19 samples to help prepare for future pandemics

New Delhi: The Department of Biotechnology plans to undertake a study of thousands of samples and clinical material collected during covid-19 to help Indian scientists understand the susceptibility of individuals and changes in metabolic activity that will be useful in fighting future pandemics.

The department will give the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a consortium of 54 laboratories, the mandate to carry out the study, a government official aware of the matter said.

“Now there is a plan to conduct retrospective studies as we have collected a large number of samples during the pandemic,” the official said.

The objective is to understand the science behind the infections - the immunological basis for the susceptibility of different individuals, how viral evolution takes place, metabolic activity and their association with specific changes that occur in infected people even today.

Also Read | India tightens adverse events guidelines after vaccination, says studies under way to monitor covid According to the World Health Organization, 10-20% of the people infected by SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes covid, may go on to develop symptoms that can be diagnosed as long covid. This is defined as the continuation or development of new symptoms three months after the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection, with these symptoms lasting for at least two months with no other explanation.

While the symptoms of long covid include fatigue, shortness of breath and cognitive dysfunction, over 200 different symptoms have been reported, WHO said.

“We are in discussions with all the members in the scientific community who were involved in the gathering of such data to develop a framework for conducting studies. The idea is to make useful contributions from the available data and prepare for future pandemics,” the official said.

Retrospective studies Covid-19 cases in India have dropped to all-time low levels for more than a year. India reported 98 active covid-19 cases as of 28 October.

About 330,000 SARS-CoV-2 genomes have been sequenced and analysed by INSACOG labs since they were set up in December 2020 with the mandate to ascertain the status of variants of interest and variants of concern in the country.

The labs also had to establish sentinel surveillance and surge surveillance mechanisms for early detection of genomic variants and determine their presence in samples collected during super-spreader events and in areas reporting an increasing trend of cases/deaths.

Also Read | Mint Explainer | New covid death estimate: Does Indian govt's rebuttal add up? While most countries have already initiated retrospective studies, India’s plan is to repurpose the samples in the best possible way.

“The proposals coming in with different ideas take the initiative forward… we have created a network of people who do not want this network to break. This INSACOG network is to do bigger activities and keep the people engaged and working together,” the official said.