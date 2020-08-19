NEW DELHI: India does not plan to follow a pre-set benchmark for selecting a covid-19 vaccine while exploring options for mass immunisation against the highly infectious disease that has claimed over 53,000 lives and infected over 2.8 million in the country.

Government officials said they were looking at various benchmarks such as cost, ease of administration, and efficacy to determine which of the approved vaccines that can be used in the mass immunisation drive.

"When we will have a vaccine ready, we will look at all parameters in a balanced manner, how effective it is, what is the cost, ease of administration, and all such factors. Of course, if it has an efficacy rate of 10% we will not accept it, and maybe 90% will be difficult," Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member (health), and the chairman of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration told Mint.

The group has been tasked with keeping logistics, financials and other support ready when a vaccine is approved, and also selecting a suitable vaccine for mass administration. "We will look at the entire picture. There will be a process to select the vaccine but right now it would be difficult to say," Paul said.

India's approach to select the vaccines differs from its counterparts in the US, where the Food and Drug Administration has set a benchmark of 50% efficacy for approving a vaccine. The Indian government’s approach is also different from some developed countries like the UK and the US, which have already secured hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines still in clinical trials. The deals are part of efforts to shoulder some of the risks that companies are taking in mass manufacturing the vaccines even before they have received regulatory approval.

As India is working on strategies to make a covid-19 vaccine available as soon as possible, the country would also need to assess the optimal level of immunisation, epidemiologists have said.

Scientists have argued that the herd immunity threshold may vary across states and even in communities within states. Herd immunity can either be achieved by vaccination or naturally occurring infection. Even though India has seen more than 2 million recoveries, there is no scientific information available if antibodies are providing immunity, leaving countries to look at vaccines. Scientists in India have also suggested that the government should look at disease transmission calculations of states to chalk out vaccination plans for effective control of the disease.

Herd immunity is calculated from the reproductive number or R0 - the number of secondary infections generated from one infected individual.

"R0 would differ from population to population. Two factors are critical to determine R0. One, the infectiousness period - do people with symptoms have a short period or asymptomatic have a long one, how much virus are they shedding," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

"Two, what is the mixing behaviour of people or the number of people with whom they come in contact. As both of these vary from culture to culture, populations to population, so it is natural that the R0 will not be same in all situations," he said.

Kant, however, said that in all likelihood the high-risk population would be provided vaccine but R0 gives a clue to level of coverage required to give protection.

Until the world finds a suitable vaccine for covid-19, the government is working on increased testing, containment and strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

India on Wednesday crossed 3 crore in cumulative tests, with total number of recoveries at 20,37,870. Wednesday also marked the highest ever single-day recoveries of 60,091.

With this the recovery rate has risen to 73.64% and the case fatality rate fell to 1.91%.

The health ministry said active cases currently comprise less than a fourth off all positive cases. The ministry’s ‘eSanjeevani’ telemedicine service has so far recorded 2 lakh tele-consultations.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated