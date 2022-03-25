NEW DELHI : India will conduct genome sequencing to check for the emergence of new covid-19 strains for at least year, a government official said as the country started lifting most pandemic-related curbs amid falling cases.

Genome sequencing is a laboratory method to determine the entire genetic make-up of a specific organism or cell type.

While many districts are reporting as few as 10-15 daily cases, several in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are down to zero, prompting the government to decide against extending disaster management rules to curb covid. Alongside, the government plans to open vaccine booster doses to all adults.

A government official said that the positive cases being reported currently are mostly showing cycle threshold (CT) levels above than 25, which he said is a challenge in identifying a new variant.

Hence there is a need for continuous genome sequencing.

In a cycle threshold, which is used for RT-PCR tests, the higher the value the lower the viral load (hence the challenge).

“It is very comforting to us that lesser number of covid cases are coming, but we have to be vigilant to investigate new mutation of the virus. Only a few RT-PCR samples are showing CT-value less than 25. Hence, we are facing a bit of a challenge in conducting genome sequencing. Therefore, we will have to do genome sequencing for at least a year," the official cited above said on condition of anonymity.

“Maximum cases are coming from Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram, while other states are reporting sporadic cases like 10-15. For example, 33 districts in Chhattisgarh and 48 districts in Madhya Pradesh are reporting zero cases," the official said.

The official played down the chances of any future waves of covid-19, saying as India has administered over 1.82 billion jabs so far.

Queries emailed to a health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered till press time.

In the last 24 hours, India registered 1,938 new cases and 60 deaths due to covid.

In the last two years, India has reported more than 43 million covid cases and around 517,000 deaths.

On Wednesday, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan directed states and union territories to continue with the strategy of ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate’ alongside the enforcement of covid-appropriate behaviour. States have to ensure adequate testing as per the guidelines.

The ministry issued directions to continue with the monitoring of Influenza like Illness (ILI) cases and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for early warning signals of the spread of the infection.

The surge in new cases including clusters should be monitored.

