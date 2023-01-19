India to suffer from ‘tsunami' of chronic diseases: Oncologist advises this to reshape cancer care2 min read . 10:30 AM IST
India is going to face a 'tsunami' of chronic diseases like cancer, a US-based oncologist has predicted.
India is going to face a 'tsunami' of chronic diseases like cancer, a US-based oncologist has predicted.
India will experience a “tsunami" of chronic diseases like cancer as a result of globalisation, the nation's ageing population, changing lifestyles and the growth of the economy. As a result, the country must adopt technology-driven medical procedures to effectively prevent health catastrophes, according to a renowned oncologist.
India will experience a “tsunami" of chronic diseases like cancer as a result of globalisation, the nation's ageing population, changing lifestyles and the growth of the economy. As a result, the country must adopt technology-driven medical procedures to effectively prevent health catastrophes, according to a renowned oncologist.
One of the six trends that will reshape cancer care in this century, according to Dr. Jame Abraham, is the development of cancer vaccines for both prevention and treatment. The expansion of artificial intelligence and data digital technology are also among the trends, as per the chairman of the Department of Haematology and Medical Oncology, Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, USA.
One of the six trends that will reshape cancer care in this century, according to Dr. Jame Abraham, is the development of cancer vaccines for both prevention and treatment. The expansion of artificial intelligence and data digital technology are also among the trends, as per the chairman of the Department of Haematology and Medical Oncology, Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, USA.
According to Dr. Abraham’s piece in the Manorama Year Book 2023, the use of genomic profiling, advancements in gene editing technology, the usage of the following generation of immunotherapies, and CAR T cell treatments are the other themes. When new technologies continue to revolutionise cancer care, India's largest problem will be how to make it inexpensive and accessible for millions of its people, he observed.
Due to demographic shifts, there will be 28.4 million new cases of cancer worldwide in 2040, a 47% increase from 2020 - as per Globocan estimates. Increased risk factors brought on by globalisation and an expanding economy could cause this to worsen.
In 2020, it was predicted that there would be 19.3 million new cancer diagnoses and over 10 million cancer deaths worldwide. According to the report, female breast cancer has overtaken lung cancer as the cancer that is most frequently diagnosed. Lung cancer continues to be the leading cause of cancer death, accounting for an estimated 1.8 million deaths (18%), and is then followed by colorectal (9.4%), liver (8.3%), stomach (7.7%) and female breast (6.9%) cancers.
Cancer vaccines, according to Dr. Abraham, are a promising area of study with the potential to immunise patients against a variety of cancers. Amazingly effective mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have been created by researchers. The truth is that for more than ten years, mRNA-based cancer therapy vaccines have been studied in modest studies with some encouraging preliminary findings.
(With agency inputs)