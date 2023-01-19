In 2020, it was predicted that there would be 19.3 million new cancer diagnoses and over 10 million cancer deaths worldwide. According to the report, female breast cancer has overtaken lung cancer as the cancer that is most frequently diagnosed. Lung cancer continues to be the leading cause of cancer death, accounting for an estimated 1.8 million deaths (18%), and is then followed by colorectal (9.4%), liver (8.3%), stomach (7.7%) and female breast (6.9%) cancers.