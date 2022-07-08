India to train 100 entomologists a year to fight vector-borne diseases

The Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC) in Puducherry has increased the number of seats in M.Sc. public health entomology from 8 to 20 to create skilled manpower in this field
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
PUDUCHERRY :The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) plans to train 100 entomologists in a year to battle vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, zika and lymphatic filariasis.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
PUDUCHERRY :The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) plans to train 100 entomologists in a year to battle vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, zika and lymphatic filariasis.
The Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC) in Puducherry has increased the number of seats in M.Sc. public health entomology from 8 to 20 to create skilled manpower in this field.
The Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC) in Puducherry has increased the number of seats in M.Sc. public health entomology from 8 to 20 to create skilled manpower in this field.
India does not have enough entomologists. Against this backdrop, ICMR’s initiative aims to ensure that there is at least one well-trained entomologists in every district and municipal corporation of the country to effectively combat vector-borne diseases.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Four other ICMR institutes have become part of the National Public Health Entomology programme, which is affiliated to Pondicherry University. These are the Regional Medical Research Centre, Dibrugarh (Assam), the Regional Medical Research Centre, Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), the National Institute for Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) and the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna (Bihar). “These institutes will start this course in a phased manner. In the first year, around 68 seats will be filled, followed by an increase to 80 seats in 2023 and finally 100 seats in totality in all five institutions by 2025," said Dr Sabesan, the course director.
“One of the mandates of VCRC is manpower development in the field of public health entomology, especially with regard to the control of vectors and vector-borne diseases to meet the needs at the state, national and international level. Last year, we increased the seats of public health entomology from 8 to 20 in VCRC. There is an acute shortage of specialized manpower in this sector. Only Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have a significant number of entomologists. Unfortunately, entomologists are a depleting cadre. That is why, ICMR has raised the entomologists’ seats to about 100 per year with a stipend of ₹20,000 per student per month," said Dr Ashwani Kumar, director, ICMR’s VCRC.
Entomologists are trained to study several aspects of vector insects. They are also employed in private industries such as insecticide industries, as well as the public health departments of state and central governments.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, VCRC is establishing the International Centre of Excellence for Training in Medical Entomology (ICETIME) to enhance the scope of training of public health entomology for in-service and fresh candidates by offering degree, diploma and certificate courses in addition to the existing post graduate course.
It will cater to the needs of Asia, Africa and other countries. Recently, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya laid the foundation stone of ICETIME. India has reported 10,172 dengue cases with three deaths till May, according to the health ministry. Around 1,554 cases of chikungunya were reported till June this year, while 21,558 malaria cases and four deaths were reported till April.