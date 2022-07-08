India to train 100 entomologists a year to fight vector-borne diseases

“One of the mandates of VCRC is manpower development in the field of public health entomology, especially with regard to the control of vectors and vector-borne diseases to meet the needs at the state, national and international level. Last year, we increased the seats of public health entomology from 8 to 20 in VCRC. There is an acute shortage of specialized manpower in this sector. Only Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have a significant number of entomologists. Unfortunately, entomologists are a depleting cadre. That is why, ICMR has raised the entomologists’ seats to about 100 per year with a stipend of ₹20,000 per student per month," said Dr Ashwani Kumar, director, ICMR’s VCRC.