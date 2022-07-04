India trails EMs on booster  jabs even as  covid cases  rise

For every 1,000 people, India has managed to administer just 32 boosters, i.e. merely 3% of the population. A look at the same figure for comparable emerging markets (EMs) shows the extent of the lag: China (547 doses), Brazil (500 doses), Mexico (408 doses), Indonesia (175 doses) and the Philippines (132 doses) are way ahead of India. Even neighbours Pakistan and Bangladesh have fared better at a time the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic ‘is far from over’, with a fresh spike in new covid cases seen in 110 countries.