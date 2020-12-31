India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director Randeep Guleria

When asked about how much time is needed for the roll-out of COVID vaccine in the country, Dr Guleria said, "Now, we have a data, and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved based on the studies in UK, Brazil and South Africa. There is also data from Serum Institute of India (SII). I think, once the data is shown to the regulatory authority, we should get approval for the vaccine in the county within a few days. I would say days rather than weeks or months."Dr Guleria, who is a member of the national task force on Covid-19 management, said that the country has a "robust plan as far as the vaccination is concerned".