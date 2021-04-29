Also, there are between 90,000 to one lakh doctors who graduated from overseas universities who haven't been able to pass a national entrance exam. "Identify 20,000 brightest of these kids and ask them to work in COVID ICU for one year for getting a permanent registration," he said. "If we can do this successfully in the next few weeks, believe me, we would have conquered the COVID battle. Otherwise, the consequences can be very very very serious, mainly because just admitting a patient in a COVID ICU and giving him some oxygen is not going to save their life," he concluded.