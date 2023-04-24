India witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases: Mandaviya

India witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases: Mandaviya1 min read . 07:22 PM IST
- Mandaviya said rejuvenated political commitment and strengthened technical leadership will play a monumental role in eradicating malaria from the world
NEW DELHI :India has witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases and 83.36% decline in deaths during 2015-2022, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare on Monday while addressing Asia Pacific Leaders’ Conclave on Malaria Elimination.
“Malaria is not just a public health issue but also social, economic and political challenge that requires the co-operation of all stakeholders. India was the only high-burden, high-impact country in South- East Asia region to report a decline in malaria cases in 2020 as compared to 2019. India witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases and 83.36% decline in deaths during 2015-2022," Mandaviya said.
India is one of the nations who endorsed the malaria elimination roadmap of Asia-Pacific Leaders Alliance at the East Asia Summit in 2015 which galvanized the region in striving to become malaria free by 2030.
Addressing the significant challenge posed by malaria particularly to the marginalized and vulnerable communities, Mandaviya said, “Rejuvenated political commitment and strengthened technical leadership will play a monumental role in eradicating malaria from the world. India is committed to sharing our resources, knowledge and learnings with other countries in our endeavour to eliminate Malaria."
Reiterating the importance of regional and political commitment to strengthen inter-sectoral commitment with a whole of system approach, Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary emphasized that awareness, detection, diagnosis and treatment need to be taken to the door step of the last mile community for successful elimination of the disease.