Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Science / Health /  India witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases: Mandaviya

India witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases: Mandaviya

1 min read . 07:22 PM IST Priyanka Sharma
India is one of the nations who endorsed the malaria elimination roadmap of Asia-Pacific Leaders Alliance at the East Asia Summit in 2015 which galvanized the region in striving to become malaria free by 2030.

  • Mandaviya said rejuvenated political commitment and strengthened technical leadership will play a monumental role in eradicating malaria from the world

NEW DELHI :India has witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases and 83.36% decline in deaths during 2015-2022, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare on Monday while addressing Asia Pacific Leaders’ Conclave on Malaria Elimination. 

NEW DELHI :India has witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases and 83.36% decline in deaths during 2015-2022, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare on Monday while addressing Asia Pacific Leaders’ Conclave on Malaria Elimination. 

“Malaria is not just a public health issue but also social, economic and political challenge that requires the co-operation of all stakeholders. India was the only high-burden, high-impact country in South- East Asia region to report a decline in malaria cases in 2020 as compared to 2019. India witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases and 83.36% decline in deaths during 2015-2022," Mandaviya said. 

“Malaria is not just a public health issue but also social, economic and political challenge that requires the co-operation of all stakeholders. India was the only high-burden, high-impact country in South- East Asia region to report a decline in malaria cases in 2020 as compared to 2019. India witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases and 83.36% decline in deaths during 2015-2022," Mandaviya said. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

India is one of the nations who endorsed the malaria elimination roadmap of Asia-Pacific Leaders Alliance at the East Asia Summit in 2015 which galvanized the region in striving to become malaria free by 2030. 

Addressing the significant challenge posed by malaria particularly to the marginalized and vulnerable communities, Mandaviya said, “Rejuvenated political commitment and strengthened technical leadership will play a monumental role in eradicating malaria from the world. India is committed to sharing our resources, knowledge and learnings with other countries in our endeavour to eliminate Malaria." 

Reiterating the importance of regional and political commitment to strengthen inter-sectoral commitment with a whole of system approach, Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary emphasized that awareness, detection, diagnosis and treatment need to be taken to the door step of the last mile community for successful elimination of the disease.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.