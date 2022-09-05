Indian authorities say country will not witness a covid fourth wave

Covid has infected more than 44 million people and claimed 5,27,991 lives in India since the onset of covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, according government data. Unofficial figures put the death toll at many times higher. “We have all Omicron viruses which are circulating in any part of the world and despite that covid cases are declining in India. This means that our covid vaccination strategy and immunity through natural infection has played a key role. Since there is no new virus, we have to be vigilant and do very good surveillance to detect any new variant if it comes whether it has any potential to cause any severity or not. Overall, the situation is under control," Dr N.K. Arora, chief of the government’s NTAGI said.