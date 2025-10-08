Carb your enthusiasm: The alarming Indian diet, in charts
A new research paper reveals the shockingly high proportion of carbohydrates in the daily calorie intake of Indians, and other reasons why the country is considered the world's diabetes capital.
Indian diets are full of low-quality carbohydrates (white rice, milled whole grains and added sugar), and a recent study has put a number on it. Carbs account for 62% of the calories Indians consume daily, according to a research paper published in Nature Medicine.