Indian hospitals set to raise digital spending by 25% in next 3 years, says CII-EY survey

Information Technology (IT) innovation budgets in Indian hospitals are set to rise by 20–25 per cent over the next 2–3 years, with nearly half of healthcare providers already allocating 20–50 per cent of their spends to digital innovation, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)- EY HealthTech Survey 2025 has revealed

The report, launched at the CII Hospital Tech 2025 Summit, highlights how automation is transforming patient experience, clinical outcomes, and data-driven decision-making.

Titled “Unleashing digital momentum to shape the future of healthcare—enabling automation to enforcing transformation,” the report also flags the barriers of legacy systems, workforce readiness, and patient-centric delivery that hospitals must overcome to become future-ready.

Emerging trends driving digital investments The survey said healthcare providers are directing budgets where they see long-term capability gains when it comes to prioritising digital investments.

Six in ten hospitals plan to invest in IT capability building. Hardware upgrades and critical application enhancements fall lower on the priority list (10 per cent), while medium-priority areas include data management and cybersecurity, it said.

Evolving AI use cases in clinical areas Healthcare providers are also leaning into AI with a clear focus on enhancing visibility of clinical data and generating meaningful insights to assist doctors. Top priorities include AI for clinical documentation and data analysis (72 per cent), decision support systems (64 per cent) and imaging (60 per cent), according to the survey.

“For India to unlock the full potential of HealthTech, collaboration across government, industry, and providers will be critical. The next wave of healthcare delivery will be defined by how quickly we can bridge these gaps and enable hospitals to scale innovation without compromising patient trust or data security. The CII-EY HealthTech Survey 2025 provides a timely roadmap for healthcare leaders navigating a fast-changing landscape,” said Joy Chakraborthy, Chairman of CII HospiTech 2025.

Also Read | Construction permit reforms crucial for growth: CII

Ankur Dhandharia, Partner—Healthcare, EY Parthenon India, elaborated on how the survey highlighted the current state, hurdles, and ambition of India’s healthcare sector and made it clear that leaders have put in place scalable systems and are now prioritising digital investments to create a seamless patient journey and improve health outcomes.

"When it comes to AI and analytics adoption, there is a clear shift reflecting move away from pilots to practical, scalable use cases that enhance efficiency and drive data driven decision making,” he said.

Among other findings, more than half (60 per cent) of healthcare service providers identify capability building and IT team upskilling as their biggest digital challenge, underscoring the sector’s need for a more digitally fluent workforce.

Also Read | Fortis Heathcare's takeover by IHH halted after Supreme Court ruling

Equally pressing are difficulties in integrating data and driving adoption of business intelligence (BI) tools, flagged by 50 per cent of respondents.