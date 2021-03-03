Indian pregnant women show maximum covid-19 vaccine acceptance, shows survey

NEW DELHI: At a time when vaccine hesitancy has marred the country's covid-19 inoculation drive , pregnant women in India seem to be more than willing to take the shots, as per a survey conducted by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

According to the survey, most pregnant women and mothers of children younger than 18 years old said they would receive a covid-19 jabs and also vaccinate their children against the fatal respiratory disease.

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

The results of the survey, published this week in the European Journal of Epidemiology, indicated that vaccine acceptance was highest in India, the Philippines, and all sampled countries in Latin America, and was lowest in Russia, the US, and Australia.

Almost 18,000 women across 16 countries responded to questions about hypothetical safe and free covid-19 vaccine with 90% efficacy. Overall, 52% of pregnant women and 73% of non-pregnant women said they will receive such a vaccine, and 69% said they would vaccinate their children.

Acceptance in India, the Philippines, and Latin American countries was above 60% among pregnant women and above 78% among non-pregnant women for themselves; more than 75% of mothers indicated they would vaccinate their children.

In the US and Russia, this was lower, below 45% among pregnant women and below 56% among non-pregnant women for themselves, and similar to countries with very few covid-19 cases, such as Australia and New Zealand. This phenomenon in the US and Russia could be due to covid-19 denial, according to the researchers.

To assess pregnant women and mothers' stances on whether to vaccinate themselves and their children, a team led by Harvard Chan School's Julia Wu, research scientist in the Department of Epidemiology and a principal investigator of the Human Immunomics Initiative, conducted an online survey administered by the registry website between late October and mid-November.

Wu and her team asked survey participants about various topics related to vaccinations and covid-19. The strongest predictors of covid-19 vaccine acceptance among the women surveyed included confidence in the safety or effectiveness of the shots, worrying about covid-19, belief in the importance of vaccines to their own country, compliance with mask guidelines, trust in public health agencies and health sciences, as well as attitudes towards routine vaccines.

Reluctant pregnant women said they had concerns about exposing their developing baby to possible harmful side effects, the vaccine being rushed for political reasons, and the lack of safety and effectiveness data in pregnant women.

"Our study confirmed that covid-19 vaccine hesitancy is multifaceted," said Julia Wu, who is senior author of the paper. "The perceived threat of covid-19, level of trust in public health agencies, and existing pre-covid19 vaccine attitudes play key roles shaping vaccine acceptance and confidence. Vaccination campaigns should be tailored to alleviate these specific concerns," Julia Wu said.

India rolled out the second phase of covid-19 vaccination on Monday, extending the shots to senior citizens and people aged 45 and over with co-morbidities. This followed a lukewarm response to the first phase, which aimed to vaccinate 30 million health and other frontline workers but achieved less than half the number.

The target for the second phase is 27 million. Despite the roll out of the second phase, only 50 lakh have registered and the target for healthcare and frontline workers is yet to be achieved. India's covid-19 vaccination programme was launched on 16 January 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via