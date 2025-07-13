Excess salt intake putting Indians at risk of heart disease, kidney disorders: ICMR study

Indians are eating far more salt than they should, putting millions at greater risk of hypertension, heart disease, stroke, and kidney disorders, according to a new study by scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends a daily salt intake of less than 5 grams per person, urban Indians are consuming around 9.2 grams a day, nearly double the advised limit. Even in rural areas, average consumption stands at 5.6 grams, still above the safe threshold.

Also Read | Salts bat used in IPL cleared by authorities after it initially failed gauge test for size

To tackle what experts are calling a “silent epidemic,” researchers at ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) have launched a three-year salt reduction initiative in Punjab and Telangana. The project, supported by ICMR, aims to test the effectiveness of community-led dietary counselling in lowering sodium intake and improving heart health.

“Excess salt consumption is a major contributor to high blood pressure. Even a small shift—like switching to low-sodium salt—can lower blood pressure by 7/4 mmHg on average,” Dr Sharan Murali, senior scientist at NIE and principal investigator of the study, told news agency PTI.

Low-sodium salt substitutes (LSS), where sodium chloride is partially replaced with potassium or magnesium, are emerging as a promising solution. But researchers warn that access and affordability remain significant barriers.

A market survey of 300 retail outlets across Chennai found that LSS was available in just 28% of shops. While 52% of supermarkets stocked it, only 4% of small kirana stores did. Additionally, LSS is priced more than twice as high as regular iodised salt- ₹5.6 per 100g compared to ₹2.7.

“The low availability of LSS is likely due to poor demand, which reflects low awareness,” said Dr Murali. “We need to bridge this gap between health knowledge and everyday access.”

As part of the larger push, the NIE has launched a social media awareness campaign — #PinchForAChange — to educate people about the hidden salt in everyday foods and encourage the use of low-sodium alternatives.

Dr Ganesh Kumar, a senior scientist at NIE and co-investigator of the study, added that the programme goes beyond just awareness.

“We’re co-creating educational materials with frontline health workers, not just instructing but listening to the community. The idea is to make the intervention sustainable and rooted in real-world challenges.”

If successful, the programme could be scaled nationwide, helping integrate salt-reduction counselling into existing public health systems.