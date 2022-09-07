The study also shows that worldwide human consumption of antibiotics increased by 36% between 2000 and 2010.10 Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) accounted for three-quarters of the increase despite collectively representing only 40% of the world's population. Among these countries, 23% of the retail sales volume was attributable to India, where regulations to control over-the-counter sales of antibiotics are poorly enforced. The WHO and various national commissions and reports from India have advocated using the national list of essential medicines (NLEM) as a critical tool to achieve health equity.11 The last edition of India's NLEM published in 2015 contains 28 antibiotics. Examining antibiotic consumption against NLEM will help understand the affordability of antibiotics and the market response to price regulations in India, as the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Policy (2012) requires the price control of essential medicines with specified dosage and strength.12

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}