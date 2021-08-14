India’s chronic disease burden helped fuel Covid’s brutal waves

“The findings that hypertension and diabetes actually predict acquisition of Covid itself, or at least being tested positive on an RT-PCR test, in itself is a significant finding," Ramanan Laxminarayan, the study’s lead author and founder of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy, said in an interview. “Let’s just say India had half the diabetes and hypertension that we have, we probably would have seen a far smaller impact of the second wave."