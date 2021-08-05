India’s gender gap in vaccination coverage narrowed in July

This slight improvement was primarily driven by Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, three large states that closed the vaccination gender gap the most last month. Tamil Nadu’s ratio went up from 87 by end of June to 95 by end of July. West Bengal improved it from 79 to 85, while Madhya Pradesh improved it from 79 to 83. However, the progress on this front was held back by eight states where the gender gap widened. Two are large states with over 5 million population - Gujarat and Haryana, where the female-male ratio of doses stands at 83 and 81 respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}