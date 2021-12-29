India’s great medical challenge: Talking about mental health

The mental health impact of the pandemic has arguably been higher than the episodes of physical illnesses. In addition to those who tested positive for covid-19, the fear of virus, uncertainties and apprehensions among everyone, the illness and death of near and dear ones, reduced sources of income, cost of treatment and many other factors have impacted the mental health of everyone. A study published in the journal The Lancet reported that in 2020, depression and anxiety disorders increased about 25% globally, and by 35% in India.