India’s new laws land heavy on fertility Inc.

Dastidar didn’t take the name of the doctor concerned, but the town in Gujarat she was referring to was Anand where commercial surrogacy had become an almost acceptable means of livelihood. Hansa Ben would certify that. Already a surrogate mother twice, the 52-year-old said she delivered through an operation (C-section) but with no complications. “First time, it was for an African (Afro-American) couple from USA in 2007, and then it was for a Japanese couple," she said. Ben received ₹5 lakh each time and gets a compensation of around ₹10,000 every year on the birthdays of the children she bore. With that money Ben built a house and paid for her son’s school fee.