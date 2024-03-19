India’s pollution worsens, becomes world's third most polluted country; Delhi remains worst capital city in air quality
Delhi has become the world's most polluted capital city again, according to the World Air Quality Report 2023 by Swiss organisation IQAir.
India has emerged as the world’s third most polluted country. In 2023, India’s air quality, with an average annual PM2.5 concentration of 54.4 micrograms per cubic metre, was better than only two countries - Bangladesh and Pakistan, according to the World Air Quality Report 2023 by Swiss organisation IQAir.