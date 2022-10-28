India’s swine flu cases, deaths jump

NEW DELHI :The number of swine flu cases across the country has seen a 15-fold rise from last year with 11,450 cases reported this year so far against 778 cases in 2021. More importantly, 321 people have been killed by the virus this year till 30 September compared with 12 last year—a massive 27-fold increase.
Top scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research have detected a change in the influenza strain circulating in India this year and warned people to follow all preventive measures.
Swine flu is a respiratory illness caused by influenza strains. It started in pigs, but is now transmitted by humans through coughs and sneezes.
The early symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and chills.
“Last year, it was H3N2 influenza strain circulating and this year it is H1N1. People should cover their nose and mouth while sneezing and coughing, follow hand hygiene and isolate themselves if they have symptoms like fever, cough, breathlessness and contact their doctor immediately," said a senior scientist at ICMR.
Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar, former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at ICMR said, “Influenza is a vaccine-preventable infection. Hence, people with chronic diseases and elderly should get the influenza shot and also take covid booster dose to avoid health complications."
According to a latest report on swine flu (H1N1) released by the health ministry’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDPS), the worst-hit state is Maharashtra with 3,513 cases and 191 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu (2,036 cases, 22 deaths) and Gujarat (2,031 cases, 58 deaths).
