Govt to direct makers of lice lotion lindane on safe use, disposal labelling

New Delhi: The Centre is set to direct manufacturers of lindane, an insecticide used to treat scabies and lice infestations, to put clear labels on the containers to educate consumers about the drug use and its safe disposal, a government official said.

The Drug Controller General of India's (DCGI) move follows concerns about lindane misuse in humans.

To be sure, lindane is not prohibited in India, and is allowed to be sold as lotion and shampoo for human use. With a domestic production capacity of 1,300 tonnes per annum, India is a major exporter of the drug.

Also read: New check for old drugs as Centre reviews safety

In January this year, the Union health ministry received a communication from the ministry of environment, forest & climate change regarding lindane, highlighting that Stockholm Convention is a global environmental treaty that aims to protect human health and the environment from persistent organic pollutants (POPs). India is a signatory to the convention.

Lindane is listed under the Stockholm Convention on persistent organic pollutants.

PoPs are toxic chemicals persist in the environment for long periods, resisting degradation through natural processes. They can remain in the soil, water, and air for years or even decades. They accumulate in living organisms and pose risks to human health and ecosystems.

Also read: An influencer gained followers as she documented her weight loss. Then she revealed she was on a GLP-1

The matter was taken up at the Drugs Technical Advisory Board meeting in April chaired by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS).

The minutes of the meeting, reviewed by Mint, stated that the board also observed that topical preparation of lindane is used as a second-line treatment for scabies and lice infestations and Stockholm Convention also permits such use. Scabies is a contagious skin condition caused by tiny mites that burrow under the skin, causing intense itching and a rash.

Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered till press time.

In India, lindane formulations are registered for use in pharmaceutical products for control of head lice and scabies on people and sold under different brand names.

Also read: Why America has not passed a law to treat addiction better

“Lindane is an affordable and effective drug for the treatment of scabies and lice infestations and recommended for continued marketing of drugs. So, the plan is to issue the guidance note for the manufacturer for safe disposal of the drug at all levels including instruction on the label," said the official aware of the matter.

According to the official, unsafe disposal of leftover lindane has led to several cases of accidental misuse in homes.