India's vaccination sites have doubled since July

Indonesia, which moved to the second spot this week, registered a 6.9% weekly growth in coverage, as it aims to inoculate at least 70% of its population with at least one dose by November this year when it plans to reopen its borders. So far, 45% of its population has received at least the first dose. Philippines, in fourth place, has maintained its high pace, after receiving 9.8 million vaccines this week, mostly from China’s Sinovac.

