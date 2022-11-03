Infants less prone to develop severe Covid-19 symptoms than their mothers: Study

"The emphasis on babies from the get-go in the pandemic was about conceivable transmission risks during pregnancy, birth or through breastfeeding, however there were different inquiries concerning the dangers in the family to babies and different youngsters when caregivers are sick," said Melanie Martin, assistant professor of anthropology at the UW and the first author of the study, which published Oct 12 in Frontiers in Immunology. "Compared to other members of the family, infants have the most and closest contact with their caregiver. Thus we asked, how much are babies in danger, and how would you safeguard kids when they are sick?"